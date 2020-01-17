#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Delhi elections: BJP releases first list of 57 candidates

Updated : January 17, 2020 05:14 PM IST

The list, which was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, also included former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and has 11 SC and four woman candidates.
The party, however, did not name its candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Vijender Gupta will again fight from his Rohini seat, while Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town.
