Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi elections: Gautam Gambhir, Manish Sisodia spar over AAP's education claims

Updated : January 29, 2020 09:39 AM IST

Cricketer-turned-BJP-MP Gautam Gambhir snapshots of two RTI replies that claimed only one school was opened but over a hundred liquor licences were approved in the last five years in Delhi.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia rejected Gambhir's charges and shared a snapshot showing that the school has been shifted to a different building since October 9.
The AAP has been projecting its work in the education sector as one of its biggest achievements in the last five years of its tenure, while the BJP has been debunking the claim.
Delhi elections: Gautam Gambhir, Manish Sisodia spar over AAP's education claims
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

GST collections for December likely to improve, could be at Rs 1.13 lakh crore

GST collections for December likely to improve, could be at Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Ather Energy launches 450X scooter at Rs 99,000; monthly subscription options of Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 available

Ather Energy launches 450X scooter at Rs 99,000; monthly subscription options of Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 available

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement