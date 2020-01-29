Delhi elections: Gautam Gambhir, Manish Sisodia spar over AAP's education claims

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), cricketer-turned-BJP-MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday in a tweet raised questions over its efforts for improving education in Delhi. He added snapshots of two RTI replies that claimed only one school was opened but over a hundred liquor licences were approved in the last five years in Delhi.

"So "Mr. Education" is saying that this school became a wreck in 3 months? For 5 yrs it was a model school & right before elections it was shut down!," Gambhir tweeted targeting Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Minister of Education.

"This is the same man who opened 100 liquor shops in 5 years but only 1 new school as per RTI," Gambhir tweeted.



This is the same man who opened 100 liquor shops in 5 years but only 1 new school as per RTI Edu Min or a Liquor Mafia? https://t.co/3mJmYfLPqA pic.twitter.com/UZ5KnlbeqS — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 28, 2020

But, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia rejected Gambhir's charges, asking the BJP MP to do a reality check.

The deputy CM, who also heads the education department, shared a snapshot showing that the school has been shifted to a different building in the SBV JJ Colony with effect from October 9, 2019.



'सच' आपके विडियो में ही बिल्डिंग के गेट पर चिपका हुआ है. इसमें लिखा है कि ये स्कूल 9 अक्टूबर 2019 से दूसरी बिल्डिंग में शिफ़्ट हो गया है.

यह बिल्डिंग गिराई जा रही है और यहाँ नई बिल्डिंग बनेगी. आप गए थे तो गेट पर ये नोटिस तो पढ़ लिया होता सांसद महोदय. @GautamGambhir https://t.co/1320S723fP pic.twitter.com/fqCT5EA847 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 28, 2020

The AAP has been projecting its work in the education sector as one of its biggest achievements in the last five years of its tenure, while the BJP has been attempting to debunk the claim.

Elections to Delhi's 70 legislative assembly seats will be held on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. The AAP, BJP and Congress are the three main contenders in Delhi's elections.