Delhi elections: Gautam Gambhir, Manish Sisodia spar over AAP's education claims
Updated : January 29, 2020 09:39 AM IST
Cricketer-turned-BJP-MP Gautam Gambhir snapshots of two RTI replies that claimed only one school was opened but over a hundred liquor licences were approved in the last five years in Delhi.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia rejected Gambhir's charges and shared a snapshot showing that the school has been shifted to a different building since October 9.
The AAP has been projecting its work in the education sector as one of its biggest achievements in the last five years of its tenure, while the BJP has been debunking the claim.
