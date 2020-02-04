Delhi elections: Average assets of 55 re-contesting MLAs grew by Rs 92.12 lakh in last 5 years

The average asset of the 55 re-contesting MLAs from various political parties have grown from Rs 7.25 crore in 2015 to Rs 8.17 crore in 2020, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. The average asset growth for these 55 re-contesting MLAs, between the Delhi assembly elections of 2015 and 2020 is Rs 92.12 lakh.

In percentage, the average growth in assets for these 55 re-contesting MLAs is 13 percent. Among these 55 re-contesting MLAs, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Kailash Gahlot from Najafgarh constituency has declared the maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 8.62 crores i.e from Rs 37.45 crore in 2015 to Rs. 46.07 crore in 2020.

Another AAP MLA from Moti Nagar assembly constituency, Shiv Charan Goel's assets increased by Rs 6.28 crore, from Rs 18.14 crore in 2015 to Rs 24.43 crore in 2020.

Assets of Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP from Chhatarpur constituency have risen by Rs 6.19 crore, from Rs 17.65 crore in 2015 to Rs 23.84 crore in 2020.