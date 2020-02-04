Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi elections: Average assets of 55 re-contesting MLAs grew by Rs 92.12 lakh in last 5 years

Updated : February 04, 2020 06:58 PM IST

Average percentage growth in assets for these 55 re-contesting MLAs is 13 percent.
Kailash Gahlot of AAP from Najafgarh constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 8.62 crores i.e from Rs 37.45 crores in 2015 to Rs. 46.07 crores in 2020.
Assets of Shiv Charan Goel of AAP from Moti Nagar constituency has increased by Rs 6.28 crores, from Rs 18.14 Crores in 2015 to Rs 24.43 crores in 2020.
Delhi elections: Average assets of 55 re-contesting MLAs grew by Rs 92.12 lakh in last 5 years

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel posts net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in Q3

Bharti Airtel posts net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in Q3

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement