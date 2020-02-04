Politics
Delhi elections: Average assets of 55 re-contesting MLAs grew by Rs 92.12 lakh in last 5 years
Updated : February 04, 2020 06:58 PM IST
Average percentage growth in assets for these 55 re-contesting MLAs is 13 percent.
Kailash Gahlot of AAP from Najafgarh constituency has declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 8.62 crores i.e from Rs 37.45 crores in 2015 to Rs. 46.07 crores in 2020.
Assets of Shiv Charan Goel of AAP from Moti Nagar constituency has increased by Rs 6.28 crores, from Rs 18.14 Crores in 2015 to Rs 24.43 crores in 2020.