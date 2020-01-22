Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's movable assets up Rs 8 lakh, wife's by Rs 41 lakh
Updated : January 22, 2020 07:45 AM IST
In 2015, Kejriwal declared the value of his movable assets at Rs 2,26,005, which has increased to Rs 9,95,741 in 2020 — an increase of Rs 7,69,736.
Sunita Kejriwal's movable assets had increased from Rs 15,28,361 in 2015 to Rs 57,07,791 in 2020.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal finally filed his nominations from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, after hours of waiting.
