Politics
Delhi elections: AAP starts 2020 poll campaign with new slogan
Updated : December 20, 2019 01:56 PM IST
The AAP is gearing up for the elections as the tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi's Chief Minister is ending in February 2020.
The AAP office was decorated with a big banner of the slogan along with party chief Arvind Kejriwal's photograph.
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has teamed up with Prashant Kishor's consultancy — Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to manage its campaign for the elections.
