Delhi elections: AAP Laxmi Nagar candidate Nitin Tyagi's assets up by over Rs 20 lakh

Updated : January 17, 2020 08:08 AM IST

In his affidavit, Nitin Tyagi, who was a businessman before entering politics, also reports one criminal case against him, against "nil" in 2015.

The movable assets of the MLA's wife, who is a tutor and career counsellor, have increased from Rs 19.73 lakh in 2015 to Rs 26.30 lakh.