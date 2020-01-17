Politics
Delhi elections: AAP Laxmi Nagar candidate Nitin Tyagi's assets up by over Rs 20 lakh
Updated : January 17, 2020 08:08 AM IST
In his affidavit, Nitin Tyagi, who was a businessman before entering politics, also reports one criminal case against him, against "nil" in 2015.
The movable assets of the MLA's wife, who is a tutor and career counsellor, have increased from Rs 19.73 lakh in 2015 to Rs 26.30 lakh.
The movable assets of AAP's Laxmi Nagar candidate Nitin Tyagi increased from Rs 28.25 lakh in 2015 to Rs 49.66 lakh in 2020.
