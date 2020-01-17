#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi elections: AAP Laxmi Nagar candidate Nitin Tyagi's assets up by over Rs 20 lakh

Updated : January 17, 2020 08:08 AM IST

In his affidavit, Nitin Tyagi, who was a businessman before entering politics, also reports one criminal case against him, against "nil" in 2015.
The movable assets of the MLA's wife, who is a tutor and career counsellor, have increased from Rs 19.73 lakh in 2015 to Rs 26.30 lakh.
The movable assets of AAP's Laxmi Nagar candidate Nitin Tyagi increased from Rs 28.25 lakh in 2015 to Rs 49.66 lakh in 2020.
Delhi elections: AAP Laxmi Nagar candidate Nitin Tyagi's assets up by over Rs 20 lakh
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV