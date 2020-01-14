Delhi elections 2020: Will Sadar Bazar constituency be a cakewalk for AAP again?

Sadar Bazar, one of the traders hub of the national capital, which has remained with the ruling party every time, is all set to witness another high stake battle in the triangular contest in 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Som Dutt won from in New Delhi in 2015 by defeating BJP's Praveen Kumar Jain and Congress' chief ministerial candidate Ajay Maken. Dutt got over 56.60 percent votes as compared to Jain's 27.83 percent and 13.69 percent by Maken.

Even in 2013 assembly polls, AAP's Dutt defeated three time seating Congress MLA Rajesh Jain from this high profile constituency.

Sadar Bazar assembly constituency which covers areas like Anand Nagar, Anand Parvat, Bagh Kare Khan, Kishan Ganj, Bahadur Garh Road, Bara Hindu Rao, Beri Wala Bagh, Chander Shekhar Azad Colony, Daya Basti, East Moti Bagh, Gulabi Bagh, Harijan Basti, New Rohtak Road, Inder Lok, Kashmiri Bagh, Lalita Block, Padam Nagar, Pahari Dhiraj, Pratap Nagar, Pulbangush, Roshanara Road, Rui Mandi, Sarai Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Subhadra Colony, Tulsi Nagar and others, has over 1.84 lakh voters which includes 84,000 female voters.

The constituency is home to mostly traders. During the 15 year rule of the Congress under Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013, the grand old party's Rajesh Jain represented the seat thrice.

Before Jain, BJP's Hari Krishan represented the seat in Delhi's first election in 1993 by defeating Congress' Harcharan Singh Joshi.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP won 67 out of 70 seats while the BJP managed to win three seats. The Congress, on the other hand, scored a nil in the 2015 assembly polls.