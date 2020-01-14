#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
Delhi elections 2020: Will Sadar Bazar constituency be a cakewalk for AAP again?

Updated : January 14, 2020 04:27 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Som Dutt won from in New Delhi in 2015 by defeating BJP's Praveen Kumar Jain and Congress' chief ministerial candidate Ajay Maken.
Even in 2013 assembly polls, AAP's Dutt defeated three time seating Congress MLA Rajesh Jain from this high profile constituency.
During the 15 year rule of the Congress under Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013, the grand old party's Rajesh Jain represented the seat thrice.
