Delhi elections 2020: Water, sewer remain top issues in Matia Mahal constituency
Updated : January 14, 2020 05:56 PM IST
The Constituency was bagged by AAP's Asim Ahmed Khan with 59.23 percent votes in 2015 assembly elections.
The Constituency, marked with narrow lanes, has never elected the Congress, even when the party was in power for 15 years in the city.
With over half of the population being Muslims, the religious card is an important factor in the polls, but broken narrow lanes, lack of piped water and sewer connection have been the main issues of the area.
