Politics
Polls in Delhi an exception, no divisive politics, says Arvind Kejriwal
Updated : January 09, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Delhi is going for polls on February 8 as the tenure of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister is ending next month.
Kejriwal claimed that elections generally witnessed a politics of dividing society.
AAP chief said people this time are thinking about the future of Delhi and are rising above their personal political choices.
