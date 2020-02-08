Associate Partners
Delhi elections 2020: Oldest woman voter gets inked at 111

Updated : February 08, 2020 11:26 AM IST

The 111-year-old Kalitara Mandal who has seen and participated in nearly all elections in India in the last century, fondly recalled the time when ballot boxes were used to cast votes.
The assistant returning officer who escorted Mandal from her home in K-Block, Harish Kumar, said, "I feel blessed to have been given this job".
There are a total of 132 centenarian voters in Delhi — 68 males and 64 females.
