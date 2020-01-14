Politics
Delhi elections 2020: Nomination process kicks off, last date on January 21
Updated : January 14, 2020 03:36 PM IST
The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.
Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi.
The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.
