Delhi elections 2020: I-T sets up control room with toll free number for black money info

The Income-Tax Department has launched a 24x7 control room to monitor black money and illegal inducements in poll-bound Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The facility will also host a toll-free number- 1800117574 - where people can inform the department about any activity of use of money power, illegal distribution of cash among other such election-related crimes. The control room has been established in the investigation wing of the department.

The 2020 Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted on February 8. The parties in fray have been in the election mode for the past few weeks and their activities are likely to gather pace in the next few days.

The state is expected to witness a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

The results are scheduled to be declared on February 11.