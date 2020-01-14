Politics
Delhi elections 2020: BJP to woo poor with water, electricity at Re 1
Updated : January 14, 2020 03:02 PM IST
BJP also said that it will give only three seats to its alliance partner SAD in the city and it would not have an alliance with the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP.
The BJP had won 3 out of 70 seats in 2015 assembly polls, while the AAP won 67 seats.
West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Singh said the party wants to ensure that the scheme benefits the people below the poverty level (BPL) mark.
