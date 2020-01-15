Politics
Delhi elections 2020: BJP accuses AAP of fielding controversial leaders
Updated : January 15, 2020 04:57 PM IST
On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party released the list of candidates for all the 70 seats in Delhi.
The list includes controversial leader Amanatullah Khan along with Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Iqbal.
A criminal case is pending against Amanatullah Khan for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.
