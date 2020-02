Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections begins at 21 centers across Delhi. Polling for the 70-seat assembly polls was held on February and the national capital had recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 percent.

Each EVM consists of a ballot unit (BU), a controls units (CU) and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT.) After counting of votes through CUs from every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted, the official said.

The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

The security deployed at the strong rooms is multi-layer security including police and paramilitary forces. The inner-most security layer, near the strong rooms, is that of the paramilitary, followed by armed policemen and then police personnel forming the outermost layer.

Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital.

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than the 2015 election. While the female voter turnout was 62.55 percent, male voter turnout was 62.62 percent.

The highest voting of 71.6 percent was reported from Ballimaran constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment at 45.4 percent.

Okhla constituency recorded 58.84 percent. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall in Okhla assembly constituency, where hectic polling had taken place till late afternoon. Seelampur constituency recorded a turnout of 71.2 percent.