Delhi election results: AAP's Jarnail Singh wins Tilak Nagar, defeats BJP's Rajiv Babbar by over 15,000 votes

Updated : February 11, 2020 01:00 PM IST

In Tilak Nagar assembly election results, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Jarnail Singh has managed to defeat his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajiv Babbar by a strong margin of over 15,000 votes.

The AAP candidate from Tilak Nagar secured 25,876 votes, while the BJP candidate garnered 10,665 votes.