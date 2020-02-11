Politics
Delhi election results: AAP's Jarnail Singh wins Tilak Nagar, defeats BJP's Rajiv Babbar by over 15,000 votes
Updated : February 11, 2020 01:00 PM IST
In Tilak Nagar assembly election results, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Jarnail Singh has managed to defeat his nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajiv Babbar by a strong margin of over 15,000 votes.
The AAP candidate from Tilak Nagar secured 25,876 votes, while the BJP candidate garnered 10,665 votes.
Congress candidate Raminder Singh could win just 642 votes, securing less than 2 percent of votes.