Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi election: Amit Shah, Nadda lead BJP door-to-door campaign, Rahul Gandhi to address 4 rallies this week

Updated : February 02, 2020 03:18 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda are leading a door-to-door campaign in the national capital apart from addressing several rallies.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches. 
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hit the poll trail this week and address two rallies each on February 4 and 5.
Delhi election: Amit Shah, Nadda lead BJP door-to-door campaign, Rahul Gandhi to address 4 rallies this week

You May Also Like

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 1

These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement