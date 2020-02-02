Delhi election: Amit Shah, Nadda lead BJP door-to-door campaign, Rahul Gandhi to address 4 rallies this week

The Bhartiya Janata Party has launched a power packed campaign in Delhi with top leadership hitting the campaign trail on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda are leading a door-to-door campaign in the national capital apart from addressing several rallies.



ग्रेटर कैलाश, दिल्ली में महा जनसंपर्क अभियान के तहत घर-घर जाकर जनता से दिल्ली के विकास हेतु भाजपा की दृष्टि एवं संकल्प को साझा किया तथा जनता का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया।

जनता के अपार समर्थन एवं उत्साह से मुझे विश्वास हो गया है की दिल्ली आगामी 8 फ़रवरी को विकास को चुनने जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/a9bwGpU26l — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 2, 2020

BJP is leaving no stone unturned for Delhi polls as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also hit the campaign trail on Sunday and hold public meetings in Karol Bagh.

About 20 star campaigners of the BJP will be out in several areas to woo voters on Sunday as it is a public holiday and people are home.

The other BJP star campaigners who will hit the streets in Delhi include state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Former BJP chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Vasundhara Raje and Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also address public gatherings on Sunday, ahead of the February 8 Assembly election.

Rahul Gandhi to address 4 poll rallies in Delhi, Priyanka to also join campaign

After a lacklustre approach so far towards the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress leadership is planning to infuse some vigour in its campaign. As part of its plan, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hit the poll trail this week and address two rallies each on February 4 and 5.

On Tuesday, Gandhi will address rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar. Next day, he is slated to address a rally in Kondli and Hauz Qazi area.

His sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to address the joint rally at Sangam Vihar, a party source said.

Contrary to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which have marshalled their resources for the elections, the Congress has gone for a low-key campaign.

However, the party campaign may move into higher gear on Monday as Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will canvass for the party. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party is contesting four of the city's 70 seats in alliance with the Congress, will also address four rallies.

The Congress' poll plank is the work done during the three terms of Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The party, which won no seat in 2015 polls, will release the manifesto on Sunday, just six days before the vote.

AAP demands ban on Adityanath

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.

Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

"If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," Singh said.