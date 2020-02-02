Politics Delhi election: Amit Shah, Nadda lead BJP door-to-door campaign, Rahul Gandhi to address 4 rallies this week Updated : February 02, 2020 03:18 PM IST Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda are leading a door-to-door campaign in the national capital apart from addressing several rallies. The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hit the poll trail this week and address two rallies each on February 4 and 5.