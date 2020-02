Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will release the manifesto of the party for the February 8 Assembly elections on Tuesday.

The manifesto is expected to have the party's detailed plan for controlling the air and water pollution and women's safety among others.

According to a party leader, the manifesto will focus on the issues related to the common man.

The AAP had formed a three-member committee for drafting its manifesto with its Kalkaji candidate Atishi as the chairperson and party leaders Ajoy Kumar and Jasmine Shah as the members.

While Atishi is an Oxford-educated and had played an important role in the government's reforms in the education sector, Ajoy Kumar was a former Congress Lok Sabha MP and also a former IPS officer.

Jasmine Shah, an alumnus of the Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) and also a Nehru Fulbright Scholar, had a decade of experience in working on the urban governance and policy issues.

Both Atishi and Shah have been advising the Delhi Government over various issues.