Rakhi Bidlan, a journalist- turned- politician is a member of the National Executive of the Aam Aadmi Party. She is leading from Mangolpuri assembly constituency, which falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

During the Assembly election of 2013, Rakhi won the Mangolpuri constituency by defeating INC’s Raj Kumar Chauhan a four-time MLA by around 10,500 votes.

Rakhi went on to become Minister of Women & Child, Social Welfare and Languages (from December 28, 2013 to February 14, 2014) during AAP’s 49-day short stint in Delhi Assembly. She became the youngest ever cabinet minister in Delhi. One of the most prominent faces of AAP in Delhi, Rakhi is presently the youngest ever Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly.

After graduating from Delhi University’s Shivaji College, she did her Masters in Mass Communication and worked for a private news channel as a reporter before she joined politics.

The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the BJP, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women. Exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders maintained that the surveys would fall flat.