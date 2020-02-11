#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Delhi election 2020 results: AAP's Manish Sisodia leads in Patparganj constituency

Updated : February 11, 2020 09:51 AM IST

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the BJP, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.
Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 percent.
