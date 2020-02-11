Delhi election 2020 results: AAP's Manish Sisodia leads in Patparganj constituency

Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading from Patparganj assembly constituency, which falls under East Delhi, the initial counting trends of the Delhi assembly elections showed. His challengers are Ravi Negi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Laxman Rawat of the Congress. Exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, but the BJP leaders maintained that the surveys would fall flat.

Manish Sisodia, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, is a member of the Political Affairs Committee. He holds Education, Finance, Planning Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Women and Child Development, Art, Culture and Languages and all other Departments not specifically allotted to any Minister.

In the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Sisodia said his movable assets were worth Rs 4,74,888 as of January 16, 2020 against Rs 4,92,624 for January 18, 2015.

Sisodia was a journalist with Zee News and All India Radio , after which he was active in the struggle to pass the Right to Information Act and played a key role in laying the foundation of the Jan Lokpal Movement. He is one of the oldest associates of Arvind Kejriwal and worked with him to create awareness for and conduct Mohalla Sabhas in Delhi.

The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the BJP, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women. Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than 2015.