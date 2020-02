Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kapil Mishra is leading from the Model Town constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Mishra was earlier associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), having won from the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Assembly elections on an AAP ticket. However, he was disqualified from the Legislative Assembly under anti-defection law in August 2019. Mishra subsequently switched allegiance to the BJP that year.

AAP has fielded Akhilesh Tripathi, while Akanksha Ola is the Congress candidate from the Model Town seat.

Mishra held the water resource management portfolio until 2017 as part of the AAP government.

Mishra courted numerous controversies during the poll campaign for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election. He was handed a campaign ban for terming the February 8 voting an India versus Pakistan contest.

"India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8,” Mishra had tweeted.

However, he didn’t tone down his rhetoric after returning from the 48-hour campaign ban, making scathing remarks against his former party colleagues.

“Arvind Kejriwal is saying that the roadblock should be opened now that the elections are around the corner. Firstly, Kejriwal should tell his MLA Amanatullah Khan to stop providing food, money, and blankets to Shaheen Bagh protesters. Manish Sisodia is standing with Shaheen Bagh and Kejriwal is saying that the roadblock should be opened,” he told India Today in an interview.

“Kejriwal was targeting the 20 percent Muslim vote, but now the remaining 80 per cent of the people have woken up. They have come together and this is bothering him. He is worried. Before vacating Shaheen Bagh, the CM's house should be vacated,” Mishra added.