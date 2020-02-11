Delhi election 2020 results: Arvind Kejriwal leads in New Delhi constituency by over 3,000 votes

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in the New Delhi constituency by over 3000 votes against his nearest Bharatiya Janata Party (AAP) rival Sunil Kumar Yadav. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal has secured 7,820 votes so far, while Yadav has managed to get 3,433 votes, according to the Election Commission website. Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal is at distant third with just 652 votes so far.

Exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that the surveys would fall flat. About 63 percent votes were polled in Delhi assembly elections where voting was held on February 8.

New Delhi assembly constituency has the maximum 28 candidates contesting from the seat. The seat has been retained by the AAP from the last two assembly polls.

New Delhi is one of the only two stronghold seats in Delhi in which have been won by the same party (AAP) in the previous two Assembly elections which a margin of victory greater than 20 percent of the total votes polled.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP won in this seat by defeating Nupur Sharma of BJP by a margin of 31,583 votes which was 35.4 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 64.14 percent in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP won in this seat defeating Sheila Dikshit of INC by a margin of 25,864 votes which was 31.24 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 53.46 percent in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Sheila Dikshit of INC won in this seat defeating Vijay Jolly of BJP by a margin of 13,982 votes which was 18.35 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.2 percent in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 40. New Delhi Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the BJP, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates — 593 men and 79 women.

The counting for New Delhi seat is taking place at Gol Market.