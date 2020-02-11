Delhi election 2020 results: Arvind Kejriwal leads in New Delhi constituency by over 3,000 votes
Updated : February 11, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in the New Delhi constituency against his Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress rivals Sunil Kumar Yadav and Romesh Sabharwal, respectively.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP won in this seat by defeating Nupur Sharma of BJP by a margin of 31,583 votes which was 35.4 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.
In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP won in this seat defeating Sheila Dikshit of INC by a margin of 25,864 votes which was 31.24 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.