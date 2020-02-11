#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Delhi election 2020 results: AAP's Satyendra Jain leads in Shakur Basti constituency

Updated : February 11, 2020 09:58 AM IST

Jain is looking for a third consecutive Assembly election win from the Shakur Basti seat, having won from the constituency in the 2013 and the 2015 polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded SC Vats from the seat, while Dev Raj Arora is the Congress candidate.
Jain is one of the seven ministers in the Delhi cabinet, holding the several portfolios, including health. Work in the health sector was one of the main poll planks for AAP, with the political upstart touting the creation of mohalla clinics as one of the successes of its five-year tenure.
