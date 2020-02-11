Delhi election 2020 results: AAP's Satyendra Jain leads in Shakur Basti constituency

Aam Aadmi Party’s Satyendra Jain is leading from the Shakur Basti constituency as the counting of votes begins in the Delhi Assembly elections. Voting for all 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly took place on February 8.

He is looking for a third consecutive Assembly election win from the Shakur Basti seat, having won from the constituency in the 2013 and the 2015 polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded SC Vats from the seat, while Dev Raj Arora is the Congress candidate.

Jain is one of the seven ministers in the Delhi cabinet, holding the several portfolios, including health. Work in the health sector was one of the main poll planks for AAP, with the political upstart touting the creation of mohalla clinics as one of the successes of its five-year tenure. The community health centres across Delhi bear faces of the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jain.

Also read: Inside a Delhi Mohalla Clinic — which AAP will showcase to retain power in assembly elections

Apart from health, Jain is also in charge of power, public works department, industries, and Gurudwara elections.

An architect by education, Jain worked with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and was involved with social causes. He later became a part of the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, fronted by Anna Hazare.

Like many from the anti-corruption movement, Jain took the political plunge with the formation of AAP and has been a prominent member of the party since.

In the early days of the Delhi poll campaigning, AAP were widely believed a certainty to secure another five-year term. However, the BJP launched a blitzkrieg around the anti-CAA protests in Delhi, particularly targeting the road blockade in Shaheen Bagh, to muddy the waters.