Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and candidate Atishi won from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

Atishi was contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Dharambir Singh and Congress’ Shivani Chopra.

AAP had dropped the incumbent MLA Avtar Singh Kalkaji who had won the seat in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls by defeating BJP's Harmeet Singh Kalka by a margin of almost 20,000 votes.

BJP's Harmeet Singh had defeated Dharambir Singh (at that time with AAP) in the 2008 assembly polls by a margin of over 2,000 votes.

In 2008, the seat was won by Congress candidate Subhash Chopra who defeated BJP's Jai Gopal Abrol by a margin of more than 13,000 votes.