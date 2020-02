In Kalkaji assembly constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candiate Atishi is trailing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dharambir Singh by a margin of over 450 votes. BJP's Singh has secured 8,008 votes so far, while Atishi has managed 7,553 votes. Congress candidate Shivani Chopra has managed just 962 votes.

AAP had dropped the incumbent MLA Avtar Singh Kalkaji who had won the seat in the 2015 Delhi assembly polls by defeating BJP's Harmeet Singh Kalka by a margin of almost 20,000 votes.

BJP's Harmeet Singh had defeated Dharambir Singh (at that time with AAP) in the 2008 assembly polls by a margin of over 2,000 votes.

In 2008, the seat was won by Congress candidate Subhash Chopra who defeated BJP's Jai Gopal Abrol by a margin of more than 13,000 votes.

Kalkaji falls in South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri has been winning the seat from last few general elections.

Exit polls have predicted a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, but the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders maintained that the surveys would fall flat.