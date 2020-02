Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanatullah Khan is headed towards a landslide win from the Okhla constituency of the Delhi Assembly elections. The incumbent MLA from the Okhla seat at the last count has garnered an astonishing 82 percent of the vote share, leading the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Braham Singh a distant second.

Khan had tallied 44,384 votes to Singh’s 7,414 in the constituency, according to the Election Commission data at 3 pm. Khan had established a substantial lead of 36,970 votes.

Reacting to the result, Khan said that the people of Okhla have given a shock to the BJP. “Okhla ki janta ne current laga diya, (the people of Okhla have given an electric shock),” he told NDTV. His comment is an apparent dig at home minister Amit Shah’s remarks about the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh.

At a campaign event Shah had asked the Delhi voters to "press the button with such anger that the current is felt at Shaheen Bagh”.

The Shaheen Bagh locality, which has become the focal point of the anti-CAA protests in Delhi, is part of the Okhla Assembly seat. It unwittingly became a huge part of the BJP’s campaign as all major party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah invoked the ongoing road blockade — as part of the anti-CAA agitation — in the locality during their campaign speeches.

Modi had said that the anti-CAA protests in Delhi pointed to a design to break up the country. “Whether its Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh,several protests against the Citizenship Act have taken place. Are these protests coincidental? No. There is a political design behind them that threatens to break up the country’s unity.”