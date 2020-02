Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeats BJP's Ravinder Negi from Patparganj assembly constituency by a margin of over 3,500 votes. After trailing initially, Sisodia wrested the seat in final rounds of counting.

Sisodia, who retained his seat for the third time, said the BJP indulged in "politics of hate", but people refused to be divided.

"I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate, but I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi's people have chosen a government which works for them and explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate," he added.

In 2013, Sisodia had won by a margin of 11,000 votes and in 2015 by over 28,000 votes.

Sisodia, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, is a member of the Political Affairs Committee. He holds Education, Finance, Planning Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Women and Child Development, Art, Culture and Languages and all other Departments not specifically allotted to any Minister.

In the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Sisodia said his movable assets were worth Rs 4,74,888 as of January 16, 2020 against Rs 4,92,624 for January 18, 2015.

Sisodia was a journalist with Zee News and All India Radio , after which he was active in the struggle to pass the Right to Information Act and played a key role in laying the foundation of the Jan Lokpal Movement. He is one of the oldest associates of Arvind Kejriwal and worked with him to create awareness for and conduct Mohalla Sabhas in Delhi.

The election was held on Saturday. Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)