Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at CBI office, says ‘may be away for few months’ amid arrest apprehensions

Ahead of CBI questioning, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Sunday for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

As he left home, Sisodia became emotional while referring to his wife while addressing workers and supporters at Samadhi Rajghat, and said, “Today when they are sending me to jail, my wife is alone at home....you have to take care.”

Ahead of CBI questioning, Sisodia tweeted, “Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. He is a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”

Replying to a tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assured his deputy that he need not worry, his family will be taken care of.

We will take care of ur family Manish, don’t worry. https://t.co/ZoTQIpMOCr — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has prepared an exhaustive set of questions for the minister amid apprehensions of his arrest. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday. He had deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise, following which the probe agency had asked him to appear on February 26.

Sisodia has expressed apprehensions that the central investigation agencies might arrest him. "They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested," he alleged.

On Saturday, AAP legislator Atishi told reporters, "Manish Sisodia will go for the CBI inquiry and will fully cooperate with them. In the last eight to 10 years, almost 150-200 cases have been filed against AAP leaders. But they (Centre) have not been able to prove corruption of even a single penny against our leaders. This is because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a hardcore honest party," on Saturday.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier sanctioned prosecution of Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the alleged 'Feedback Unit' snooping case.