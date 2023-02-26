English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsDelhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at CBI office, says ‘may be away for few months’ amid arrest apprehensions

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at CBI office, says ‘may be away for few months’ amid arrest apprehensions

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at CBI office, says ‘may be away for few months’ amid arrest apprehensions
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Feb 26, 2023 11:38:17 AM IST (Published)

Ahead of CBI questioning, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Sunday for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

Recommended Articles

View All
Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


As he left home, Sisodia became emotional while referring to his wife while addressing workers and supporters at Samadhi Rajghat, and said, “Today when they are sending me to jail, my wife is alone at home....you have to take care.”
Ahead of CBI questioning, Sisodia tweeted, “Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. He is a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”
Replying to a tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assured his deputy that he need not worry, his family will be taken care of.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has prepared an exhaustive set of questions for the minister amid apprehensions of his arrest. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday. He had deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise, following which the probe agency had asked him to appear on February 26.
Also Read: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to be prosecuted under Corruption Act — What's Feedback Unit snooping case
Sisodia has expressed apprehensions that the central investigation agencies might arrest him. "They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested," he alleged.
On Saturday, AAP legislator Atishi told reporters, "Manish Sisodia will go for the CBI inquiry and will fully cooperate with them. In the last eight to 10 years, almost 150-200 cases have been filed against AAP leaders. But they (Centre) have not been able to prove corruption of even a single penny against our leaders. This is because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a hardcore honest party," on Saturday.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier sanctioned prosecution of Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the alleged 'Feedback Unit' snooping case.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CBImanish sisodanew excise policy

Previous Article

Shaktikanta Das Celebrates 66th Birthday: Interesting facts about the RBI Governor

Next Article

Maharashtra Assembly bypolls: Voting underway for Kasba and Chinchwad

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X