Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in liquor policy case

The CBI investigators found Sisodia's responses unsatisfactory. They claimed that he was uncooperative during the investigation and was avoiding providing clarifications on crucial points, leading to his arrest.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

According to officials, Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11:12 am for his second round of questioning.

The officials from the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch interrogated the minister about several aspects of the excise policy, his purported association with Dinesh Arora and other individuals named in the FIR, as well as details of message exchanges from multiple phones, among other topics.

He has been booked under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts), as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, including Section 7 (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant through corrupt or illegal means or personal influence).

In addition to Sisodia, the CBI has also named several others as accused in the FIR.

These include Arva Gopi Krishna, the former commissioner of excise, Anand Tiwari, the former deputy commissioner of excise, Pankaj Bhatnagar, the assistant commissioner of excise, Vijay Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder (an entertainment and event management company), Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard, Amandeep Dhal, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd, and Sameer Mahendru, the managing director of Indospirit Group.