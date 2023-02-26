Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in liquor policy case

The CBI investigators found Sisodia's responses unsatisfactory. They claimed that he was uncooperative during the investigation and was avoiding providing clarifications on crucial points, leading to his arrest.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?
Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand
Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle
Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva
Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
According to officials, Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11:12 am for his second round of questioning.
The officials from the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch interrogated the minister about several aspects of the excise policy, his purported association with Dinesh Arora and other individuals named in the FIR, as well as details of message exchanges from multiple phones, among other topics.
The CBI investigators found Sisodia's responses unsatisfactory. They claimed that he was uncooperative during the investigation and was avoiding providing clarifications on crucial points, leading to his arrest.
He has been booked under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts), as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, including Section 7 (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant through corrupt or illegal means or personal influence).
In addition to Sisodia, the CBI has also named several others as accused in the FIR.
These include Arva Gopi Krishna, the former commissioner of excise, Anand Tiwari, the former deputy commissioner of excise, Pankaj Bhatnagar, the assistant commissioner of excise, Vijay Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder (an entertainment and event management company), Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard, Amandeep Dhal, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd, and Sameer Mahendru, the managing director of Indospirit Group.
Also read: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at CBI office, says ‘may be away for few months’ amid arrest apprehensions
First Published: Feb 26, 2023 7:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!