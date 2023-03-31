Court finds Sisodia ‘the architect’ of a criminal conspiracy — advance bribe of nearly Rs 100 cr was meant for him

The court order denying bail to Sisodia has stated that there are serious allegations against him, and he played an instrumental and most important role in this criminal conspiracy, the report said.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, March 31, found Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, to be the "architect" of a criminal conspiracy, according to a report by CNN News18. The court has alleged that advance bribes worth nearly Rs 100 crore were meant for Sisodia and his colleagues at the Delhi government.

The court order denying bail to Sisodia has stated that there are serious allegations against him, and he played an instrumental and most important role in this criminal conspiracy, the report said.

“A s per allegations made by prosecution and the evidence collected in support thereof so far, the applicant can prima facie be held to be architect of the said criminal conspiracy,” it said.

The case against Sisodia and his colleagues at the Delhi government has been ongoing for some time now. The prosecution has alleged that the bribes were paid in exchange for awarding contracts to certain companies for government projects.

The court had rejected the bail petition of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the liquor policy.

Manish Sisodia, after the court order, said he will challenge his bail rejection in Delhi High Court. Sisodia in his bail plea said that no fruitful purpose will be served as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

Earlier on March 24, Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved his order on Sisodia's plea seeking regular bail after the CBI handed over a short note regarding its contention in the case.

Sisodia is presently in judicial custody and will be produced before the court on April 3.

