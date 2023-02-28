Delhi court sets conditions for Manish Sisodia's 5-day CBI custody

The court ordered that Manish Sisodia be medically examined every 48 hours. Sisodia will also have permission to meet his lawyer every day for up to half an hour between 6 pm and 7 pm. Sisodia will remain with the CBI until March 4.

The Rouse Avenue Court remanded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. The CBI arrested Sisodia after a full day of questioning on Sunday over his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Judge MK Nagpal allowed Sisodia to be kept in CBI custody for five days but added certain conditions for the duration of his stay. Sisodia will remain with the CBI until March 4.

The court directed the investigative agency to only interrogate the Aam Aadmi Party leader in front of the CCTV cameras and preserve the footage, according to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court of India. The judge had observed that while Sisodia had joined the investigation, he had failed to provide adequate explanations to the questions posed by the CBI relating to the alleged irregularities in the new excise policy as well as its implementation.

"... a proper and fair investigation requires that some genuine and legitimate answers to the questions being put to him about the same are to be found and hence, in considered opinion of this court, this can only be done during custodial interrogation of the accused," the judge said during the hearing.

The court ordered that Sisodia be medically examined every 48 hours. Sisodia will also have permission to meet his lawyer every day for up to half an hour between 6 pm and 7 pm. This meeting between Sisodia and his lawyers will be held at a place where the CBI cannot overhear their conversations.

The court allowed Sisodia’s wife to meet him for up to 15 minutes between 6 pm and 7 pm. Sisodia will also have access to certain medications that have been prescribed to him.

Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court over his custody, appealing for bail. The top court will hear the matter today at around 3.50 pm.