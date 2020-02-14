Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony: Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi, farmers, women, 'Baby Mufflerman'

Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief will take oath as chief minister for the third time at 10:00 am. Interestingly, the AAP government is keeping the Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony a Delhi-specific event with no chief minister or political leaders from other states invited for the event.

The party had held its 2015 swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Grounds on February 14. Kejriwal has extended an invite to the people in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony, including the famed "Baby Mufflerman."



दिल्लिवासियों, आपका बेटा तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लेने जा रहा है। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने ज़रूर आना है।

रविवार 16 फ़रवरी, सुबह 10 बजे, रामलीला मैदान। pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2020

Referring himself as the "son of Delhi", Kejriwal said he was ready to take the oath and the people of the capital must reach the grounds by 10:00 am to witness the ceremony, also urging them to come with their entire family.

The AAP has also invited the son of an AAP worker, whose pictures soon went viral on the day of the result. The one-year-old Aavyan Tomar was dressed in Kejriwal-style black muffler, maroon sweater, AAP cap and spectacles.



Big Announcement:

Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

The AAP swept the Delhi assembly elections and won 62 out of 70 assembly seats on Tuesday after a high decibel campaign.