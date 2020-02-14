#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony: Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi, farmers, women, 'Baby Mufflerman'

Updated : February 14, 2020 04:30 PM IST

The AAP swept the Delhi assembly elections and won 62 out of 70 assembly seats on Tuesday after a high decibel campaign.
The main challenger BJP could manage to win just 8 seats despite a highly polarised campaign over the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Kejriwal has extended an invite to the people in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony, including the famed "Baby Mufflerman."
