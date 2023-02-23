Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bibhav Kumar allegedly destroyed or used 170 phones to conceal evidence of kickbacks in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case, according to the Enforcement Directorate.

Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Officials stated that Kumar appeared before the federal probe agency in New Delhi, and investigators recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also read | ED accuses Pernod Ricard of making illegal profits in Delhi

The ED's questioning of Bibhav Kumar is believed to be related to charges the agency has made before the court. According to the ED, at least 36 accused individuals, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Kumar, "destroyed or used" 170 phones to conceal evidence of "kickbacks" worth thousands of crores of rupees in the alleged scam.

The ED has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of nine people thus far. In a charge sheet submitted to the court, the ED has alleged that a portion of the alleged Rs 100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The excise policy 2021-22 was scrapped in August of last year, and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor later asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged irregularities. The ED's money laundering investigation stems from the CBI FIR.