Politics Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks people's suggestion on lockdown strategy beyond May 17 Updated : May 12, 2020 03:12 PM IST People can send their suggestions by calling toll-free number 1031 or through WhatsApp number 8800007722, or by sending an e-mail to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by 5 pm Wednesday. Barring COVID containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital, Kejriwal had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with chief ministers.