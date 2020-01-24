Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says limited dose of freebies good for economy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said freebies were good for the economy if no extra tax were to be imposed and it did not lead to budget deficits.

Kejriwal, whose government has been criticised by the BJP for giving "freebies", also said that freebies make more money available to the poor.

"Freebies, in limited dose, are good for economy. It makes more money available to poor, hence boosts demand. However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits," he tweeted.