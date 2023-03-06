Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticizes probe into alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticizes ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools, accusing authorities of "putting obstacles in every work." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses Delhi's Lieutenant Governor of defaming the state's education system.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has criticized an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the engagement of guest teachers in Delhi government schools. Referring to a media report claiming that "no irregularities" have been found, Kejriwal questioned the purpose of the investigation and accused authorities of "putting obstacles in every work."

The matter at hand is an internal inquiry directed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into the alleged embezzlement of funds by paying salaries to non-existent or 'ghost' guest teachers.

Saxena had previously granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct an investigation against four serving and retired Vice Principals for fraudulently drawing Guest Teacher's salaries in the name of "non-existent guest teachers" in the Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS-I) in Mansarovar Park, Delhi.

The case pertains to the payment of Rs 4.21 lakh to three persons, namely Samiksha Arya, Uma Shastri, and Chottey Lal, despite the fact that "neither of the three names was appointed in the school." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena of defaming the state's education system.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "In the last 7-8 years, Delhi's government school teachers have worked even harder than our Education Minister Manish Sisodia. But yet, the L-G is trying to defame the 18 lakh government school students and 60,000 teachers by putting out false data and calling them worthless."

"While we have beautified Delhi over the last few years, a man from Gujarat suddenly showed up and started defaming us and questioning our years of hard work," he added.