'Kattar Beiman' to 'Dhokha Ratna': Phrases that sprang up ahead of MCD polls

The run-up to Delhi's civic polls has seen high-decibel campaigning by parties resulting in the emergence of quirky phrases. From 'Dhokha Ratna' and 'Kattar Beiman' on one side to 'video-making company' and 'mountain of failures' on another. Both Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party, top contenders for the election, were seen at loggerheads with each other.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday blasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he should get a "Dhokha Ratna" for creating a "mess" in the national capital. "We have heard about the Great Wall of China... Kejriwal has now become the 'corruption wall'," he said.

"It is amusing that Kejriwal demanded Bharat Ratna for Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal should be given 'Dhokha Ratna Puraskar' and Sisodia 'Sharab Ratna Pursakar' for the existing condition of Delhi," he added.

Chauhan didn't stop at this. He also targeted Kejriwal's senior minister Satyendar Jain for his leaked videos and said, "He (Jain) should get the 'Ghotala and Massage Ratna'."

Kejriwal also countered these allegations by terming the saffron party as a "video-making company" whose business as a party has been shut in Delhi. He also termed Jain's leaked videos as “awful and boring films” that no one wants to watch.

Recently, Kejriwal and his party have found themselves in the eye of a political storm over videos purportedly showing Jain getting massages and other facilities in Delhi's Tihar jail. Jain is lodged since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The bickering between the two parties has only intensified over the past few months.

On November 22, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called AAP an "arajak aparadhi party," over Jain's controversy. Bhatia had earlier in August also targeted Delhi's ruling party over allegations linked with the excise policy case stating it as "kattar beiman" (hardcore dishonest)" and not a "kattar imandar” (hardcore honest)" party.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the AAP chief penned an unforgettable chapter on "the politics of lies" during his tenure as the Chief Minister and that his government had become synonymous with anarchy, alcohol, and scams.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on the other hand targeted the saffron party by saying that the Bhalswa landfill site symbolises the BJP's "mountain of failure" during its 15-year-rule in the city's civic body.