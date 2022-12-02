The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term. The AAP has claimed that it will upstage the BJP, with its convener Kejriwal claiming victory in 200 of 250 wards of MCD.

The campaign for the high-profile Delhi municipal elections ended on Friday with top leaders across parties trying to woo voters. Top campaigners included Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers like Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The voting for the civic polls will be held on Sunday and counting will take place on December 7.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal waves at supporters during a BJP election campaign roadshow for the upcoming MCD elections, at Mandawali in New Delhi. (PTI)

The BJP held roadshows to woo the voters in the high-decibel elections. "BJP has done a lot of work in the MCD. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has increased corruption and his ministers are lodged in jail. People of Delhi are watching all this," Dhami said.

There has been a constant scuffle between AAP and BJP workers during campaigning for the MCD polls.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur with Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta during an election campaign for the upcoming MCD elections in New Delhi. (PTI)

This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress will contest only 247 seats.

With inputs from PTI