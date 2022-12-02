English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

In Pics | Delhi civic polls: Kejriwal, Union Ministers make last attempt to woo voters

In Pics | Delhi civic polls: Kejriwal, Union Ministers make last attempt to woo voters

In Pics | Delhi civic polls: Kejriwal, Union Ministers make last attempt to woo voters
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 2, 2022 5:36:15 PM IST (Published)

The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term. The AAP has claimed that it will upstage the BJP, with its convener Kejriwal claiming victory in 200 of 250 wards of MCD.

The campaign for the high-profile Delhi municipal elections ended on Friday with top leaders across parties trying to woo voters. Top campaigners included Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers like Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?

IST3 Min(s) Read

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

IST6 Min(s) Read

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

IST7 Min(s) Read


The voting for the civic polls will be held on Sunday and counting will take place on December 7.
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal waves at supporters during a BJP election campaign roadshow for the upcoming MCD elections, at Mandawali in New Delhi. (PTI) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal waves at supporters during a BJP election campaign roadshow for the upcoming MCD elections, at Mandawali in New Delhi. (PTI)
The BJP held roadshows to woo the voters in the high-decibel elections. "BJP has done a lot of work in the MCD. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has increased corruption and his ministers are lodged in jail. People of Delhi are watching all this," Dhami said.
There has been a constant scuffle between AAP and BJP workers during campaigning for the MCD polls.
The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is seeking a fourth term. The AAP has claimed that it will upstage the BJP, with its convener Kejriwal claiming victory in 200 of 250 wards of MCD.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur with Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta during an election campaign for the upcoming MCD elections, in New Delhi. (PTI) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur with Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta during an election campaign for the upcoming MCD elections in New Delhi. (PTI)
This will be the first municipal election in the national capital after the delimitation of wards. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress will contest only 247 seats.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPBJPDelhiDelhi Polls

Previous Article

Assembly polls 2nd phase: Congress looks to score hat-trick, outnumber BJP in north Gujarat

Next Article

'Kattar Beiman' to 'Dhokha Ratna': Phrases that sprang up ahead of MCD polls