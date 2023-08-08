homepolitics NewsDelhi cabinet reshuffle: Saurabh Bhardwaj loses services and vigilance department to Atishi

Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Saurabh Bhardwaj loses services and vigilance department to Atishi

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 8, 2023 11:46:02 AM IST (Published)

Atishi was given additional charge of the revenue, planning and the finance departments in June after Saxena approved a proposal to rejig the Cabinet.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday was stripped off as the in-charge of Services and Vigilance department. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi Marlena got these portfolios.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent the proposal to Lt Governor VK Saxena, allotting Service and Vigilance Department to Atishi. The move comes a day after the Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi services bill — the measure that will give the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.
These three departments were earlier with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Atishi -- the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet -- will now hold 14 portfolios, the highest among all ministers in the city government.
