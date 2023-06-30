Delhi Cabinet reshuffle: AAP minister Atishi given finance, revenue and planning; Now holds 12 portfolios

Delhi Minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party has been assigned the important portfolios of finance, planning, and revenue in a Cabinet reshuffle approved by LG VK Saxena, making her an effective No. 2 in the Delhi Cabinet with 12 portfolios.
Delhi minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday was assigned three important portfolios — finance, planning and revenue — in a Cabinet reshuffle approved by LG VK Saxena. This makes the AAP leader an effective No. 2 in the Delhi Cabinet, reports suggest, and she now holds 12 portfolios.
These departments were previously under the purview of Minister Kailash Gahlot. With this added responsibility, Atishi, who is also the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now oversee 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers.
"The proposal has been approved by Delhi LG VK Saxena, and the relevant file has been forwarded to the government," an official said.
Since the news broke, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar is expected to address an "important press conference" at 1:15 pm on Friday. Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will also address a press conference at 2 pm today.
A controversy emerged on Thursday regarding the cabinet reshuffle when government officials claimed that the file had been with the Lieutenant Governor for four days. However, the Lieutenant Governor's office denied these allegations.
Atishi, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, joined the cabinet following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain after their respective arrests. Their appointments were approved by President Droupadi Murmu on March 7 and they took oath within two days after that.
Then, Atishi was handed the education, PWD, power and tourism departments while Bharadwaj took health, urban development, water and industries.
Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection with an excise policy case, while Satyendar Jain was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case.
