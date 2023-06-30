Delhi Cabinet reshuffle: AAP minister Atishi given finance, revenue and planning; Now holds 12 portfolios

Delhi Minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party has been assigned the important portfolios of finance, planning, and revenue in a Cabinet reshuffle approved by LG VK Saxena, making her an effective No. 2 in the Delhi Cabinet with 12 portfolios.

Delhi minister Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday was assigned three important portfolios — finance, planning and revenue — in a Cabinet reshuffle approved by LG VK Saxena. This makes the AAP leader an effective No. 2 in the Delhi Cabinet, reports suggest, and she now holds 12 portfolios.

These departments were previously under the purview of Minister Kailash Gahlot. With this added responsibility, Atishi, who is also the only woman minister in the cabinet, will now oversee 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers.

"The proposal has been approved by Delhi LG VK Saxena, and the relevant file has been forwarded to the government," an official said.