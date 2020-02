A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles, and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge as clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA groups at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were clamped to bring the situation under control.

However, sporadic clashes continued late into the night in Maujpur and other areas.

Ratan Lal (42), a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Gokalpuri.

Three other civilians succumbed to injuries in the clashes, a Delhi government official said, adding 50 people with injuries had to go to a hospital for treatment.

At least 11 police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara, Amit Sharma, and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF police personnel were also injured, sources said.

Government sources said the violence in the national capital appears to have been "orchestrated" by some for publicity as it comes at a time when Trump is visiting the country. They said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was stationed at the police control room and closely monitoring the situation.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla told reporters the situation in the national capital was fully under control and sufficient forces were deployed on the ground. Officials said at least eight companies (100 personnel each) of central armed police were present on the ground, besides the Delhi Police.

However, Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai tweeted that rioting was continuing at night in his constituency.

"There is an atmosphere of terror in Babarpur, rioters are roaming and setting fire but there is no police force. I am calling the police commissioner Amulya Patnaik but he is not receiving his call. I urge Delhi LG and Home Minister to immediately deploy police force," Sisodia tweeted at around 10 pm.

Delhi government ordered the closure of all private and government schools in Northeast Delhi district will remain closed on Tuesday in the wake of the violence.

The violence-affected areas witnessed several rounds of stone-pelting from pro and anti-CAA protestors. The roads were strewn with bricks, stones and glass shards.

In Maujpur, pro and anti-CAA protesters indulged in stone-pelting and at least three vehicles were torched. Even closed shops were vandalised. At least one house was set on fire and plumes of smoke bellowed from the balcony.

A protestor fired multiple rounds in the air as a policeman was seen trying to stop him. The man is yet to be identified.

Pro-CAA protestors were also seen gheraoing and assaulting a man at Maujpur. Blood was oozing from his head, while some of the attackers raised provocative slogans.

A petrol pump and two school buses were torched at Bhajanpura-Yamuna Vihar border during the rampage by the protestors.

Violence had occurred on Sunday also over the amended citizenship law near Jaffrabad over blocking off the road by anti-CAA protesters, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital including Hauz Rani.

The situation had escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday. Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to restore law and order in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said he has instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure the situation is brought under control.

"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said all internal exams scheduled for Tuesday in schools in northeast Delhi will not be held and he will speak to Union HRD Minister R P Nishank on the issue of postponing the Board exam in this district.

AAP leaders camp outside LG's residence to discuss law and order

Rai said the situation has become tense in his constituency Babarpur and alleged that there is no police deployment.

Later, several AAP MLAs, including Dilip Pandey, Sanjeev Jha, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, camped outside the Lieutenant Governor House and have been waiting to meet Baijal.

