Delhi budget not to be presented tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

Sources in the Delhi government said the Ministry of Home Affairs has stopped the Kejriwal government's budget and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.
The Delhi government's budget, which was supposed to be presented tomorrow, Tuesday, will not be tabled as the Centre has put a hold on hit, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.
Speaking at News18 India programme on Monday, Kejriwal said the Centre was resorting to "gundagardi".
He said it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold.
