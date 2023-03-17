Delhi Budget Live Updates: L-G Saxena ends speech, Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of house amid ruckus

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 17, 2023 11:43 AM IST (Updated)
The Delhi Budget session 2023-24 kicked off on a stormy note as L-G VK Saxena began his budget speech early Friday. Meanwhile, Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's ED custody is scheduled to end today and the BJP is likely to demand a no-confidence motion against the AAP government today. The 2023-24 budget of the AAP government will be tabled in the assembly on on March 21. Follow LIVE updates on Delhi Budget Session here:

Mar 17, 2023 11:51 AM

Delhi Assembly proceeding adjourned, to resume after 30 minutes.

Mar 17, 2023 11:39 AM

Delhi Assembly Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of house

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house after BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address to the house on Friday. 

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, while the ruling AAP legislators protested against the saffron party as the LG began his address.

Mar 17, 2023 11:36 AM

Delhi Budget Live Updates: L-G VK Saxena begins speech

L-G VK Saxena has begun gis budget speech. He lauded development in the city in terms of education sector. 

Mar 17, 2023 11:15 AM

JUST IN | Ruckus erupts in Delhi Assembly

Slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai bhai" slogans raised in Delhi assembly.

Mar 17, 2023 11:06 AM

Delhi Budget Session begins

The National Anthem is being played in the Delhi Assembly.

Mar 17, 2023 11:04 AM

Discussion in Delhi assembly today over Sisodia's arrest

Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail over the Delhi excise policy case, will again appear before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday as his ED custody is scheduled to end today in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Amid the political row over Sisodia's arrest, the AAP is likely to raise the issue that most of the Opposition leaders are raising across the country — that is, the misuse of central agency by the central government.

Mar 17, 2023 10:59 AM

Manish Sisodia ED custody ends today

Financial probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Manish Sisodia after questioning him in Tihar Jail on March 10. The former Delhi minister was then sent to ED custody for 7 days. His custody is scheduled to end today. He was sent to Tihar Jail after he was accused of corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22.

Mar 17, 2023 10:50 AM

Delhi Budget session begins today | What to expect

The Delhi Budget session 2023-24 is all set to begin on Friday. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena will deliver a speech early morning. 

The Delhi BJP has decided to to bring a no-confidence motion in the assembly against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. Besides, a discussion over Manish Sisodia's arrest is  likely to take place between the BJP and the AAP in the assembly today.

What to expect in Delhi Budget 2023-24

The 2023-24 budget of the AAP government will be tabled in the assembly on on March 21.

The budget is expected to have "the biggest" outlay of capital expenditure for infrastructure projects. The government's budget outlay for 2023-24 may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, sources were quoted by PTI as saying. A boost in tax revenue is also expected.

Mar 17, 2023 10:21 AM