Delhi Budget Live Updates: L-G Saxena ends speech, Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of house amid ruckus

Delhi Assembly Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of house
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house after BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address to the house on Friday.
The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, while the ruling AAP legislators protested against the saffron party as the LG began his address.
Discussion in Delhi assembly today over Sisodia's arrest
Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail over the Delhi excise policy case, will again appear before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday as his ED custody is scheduled to end today in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.
Amid the political row over Sisodia's arrest, the AAP is likely to raise the issue that most of the Opposition leaders are raising across the country — that is, the misuse of central agency by the central government.
Also Read: What led to Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor case | Explained
Manish Sisodia ED custody ends today
Financial probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Manish Sisodia after questioning him in Tihar Jail on March 10. The former Delhi minister was then sent to ED custody for 7 days. His custody is scheduled to end today. He was sent to Tihar Jail after he was accused of corruption related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy in Delhi for 2021-22.
Delhi Budget session begins today | What to expect
The Delhi Budget session 2023-24 is all set to begin on Friday. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena will deliver a speech early morning.
The Delhi BJP has decided to to bring a no-confidence motion in the assembly against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. Besides, a discussion over Manish Sisodia's arrest is likely to take place between the BJP and the AAP in the assembly today.
What to expect in Delhi Budget 2023-24
The 2023-24 budget of the AAP government will be tabled in the assembly on on March 21.
The budget is expected to have "the biggest" outlay of capital expenditure for infrastructure projects. The government's budget outlay for 2023-24 may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, sources were quoted by PTI as saying. A boost in tax revenue is also expected.