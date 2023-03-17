Delhi Budget session: No-confidence motion and heat over Sisodia's arrest likely — What all to expect

Delhi Budget 2023: The 2023-24 budget of the AAP government will be tabled by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on March 21.

The Delhi Budget session 2023-24 is all set to begin with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena delivering a speech Friday morning. A major uproar is expected as the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to bring a no-confidence motion in the assembly against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

A no-confidence motion is a resolution moved by any Opposition leader in assembly. If the motion is accepted, then the party in power — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in this case — has to prove its majority in the House to stay in power.

An AAP leader said that the session will have discussions on the arrest of Sisodia and how the lieutenant governor was interfering in the works of the elected government.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia is already lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise police 'scam' case registered by the CBI. "The misuse of CBI and ED by the Centre is the biggest issue, an AAP leader was quoted by PTI as saying.

What to expect in Delhi Budget 2023-24

The 2023-24 budget of the AAP government will be tabled by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot in the assembly on March 21.

Here's what's expected this year:

> The budget is expected to have "the biggest" outlay of capital expenditure for infrastructure projects such as roads and double-decker flyovers, Delhi government sources were quoted by PTI as saying. The government's budget outlay for 2023-24 may be close to Rs 80,000 crore.

> A boost in tax revenue is also likely. The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates, the sources said.

> Officials also said that apart from health and education, the budget might have a significant outlay for infrastructure development, particularly roads, in the city.

> The Arvind Kejriwal government's plan to beautify and modernise the Delhi's infrastructure is likely to be the main focus of Budget 2023-24. In the wake of G20 meetings, the Delhi government plans to upgrade and beautify the entire 1,400 kilometres road network of the public works department and nearly Rs 20,000 crore will be spent over a period of 10 years on the project, a source said.

The annual budget size of the government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)