Delhi: BJP workers stage 'chakka jam' protest against AAP govt's new excise policy

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Delhi BJP workers are staged a "chakka jam" protest against the AAP govt's excise duty policy, blocking traffic movement at multiple locations including near Akshardham temple, the Car Bazar at Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.

The workers of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a "chakka jam" protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's new excise policy on Monday and blocked roads at multiple locations in the national capital, including near the Akshardham temple.
"The Delhi government is opening liquor shops illegally across the city under its new excise policy. Shops are being opened near residential and religious places. Our protest will continue until the new liquor policy is rolled back," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said. People had to face heavy traffic due to the protest near the Akshardham temple.
A commuter, who was stuck on National Highway 24, said, "There is a heavy traffic jam on NH-24. Most of the roads are blocked by the protesters and it is causing inconvenience to people like us who need to reach office on time."
Other locations where the "chakka jam" protest is being conducted include the Car Bazar at Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.
The protesters raised slogans against the AAP government and its new excise policy. They also made repeated announcements that all emergency vehicles should be given way and no harm should be caused to public property.
With inputs from PTI
