Delhi BJP holds protests demanding dismissal of AAP minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday demanding the dismissal of AAP minister Satyendar Jain. The Enforcement Directorate had last week said it has attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Jain in connection with a money-laundering probe.

During the protest, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was aware about the "corruption" in which Jain was indulged in and yet maintained silence on the matter.

An immediate reaction was not available from the AAP over BJP's allegation. Earlier, the ruling party in Delhi had asserted that Jain was a "very honest man" and the case against him will be dismissed by the court.

Ahead of the Punjab polls in February, Kejriwal had claimed that he had learnt from sources that the ED was going to arrest Jain. The Delhi Cm had accused the Centre of targeting the Aam Aadmi Party after realising that the BJP "would lose" the elections.

Gupta said Kejriwal was making noise knowing that Jain may face action by the ED. Jain is the minister for health, power, home, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also asked Kejriwal to remove Jain from his cabinet during the protest. Party MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Anil Bajpai and other leaders also addressed the protesters.