Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asks partymen to work for peace, refrain from acts that send 'wrong message'
Updated : February 26, 2020 12:08 AM IST
Tiwari, who attended an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, also said everyone should refrain from making "inflammatory" statements.
Strongly condemning the violence that has claimed 11 lives in the national capital since Monday, the statement said all political parties should rise above party politics to restore peace in Delhi as soon as possible.
Accompanied by Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Tiwari also met the family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in the violence on Monday.