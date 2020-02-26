  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asks partymen to work for peace, refrain from acts that send 'wrong message'

Updated : February 26, 2020 12:08 AM IST

Tiwari, who attended an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day, also said everyone should refrain from making "inflammatory" statements.
Strongly condemning the violence that has claimed 11 lives in the national capital since Monday, the statement said all political parties should rise above party politics to restore peace in Delhi as soon as possible.
Accompanied by Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Tiwari also met the family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in the violence on Monday.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asks partymen to work for peace, refrain from acts that send 'wrong message'

You May Also Like

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Coronavirus impact to be more visible in Q1 of next year, says Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

Coronavirus impact to be more visible in Q1 of next year, says Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

Namaste Trump day 1: Here’s how the US president's visit has panned out so far

Namaste Trump day 1: Here’s how the US president's visit has panned out so far

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement